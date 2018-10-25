STYLE & FASHION

Duchess of Sussex has fashion faux pas during tour in Tonga

EMBED </>More Videos

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing a beautiful new red dress-- there was only one problem. Her tag is showing. (KGO-TV)

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was spotted wearing a beautiful new red dress-- there was only one problem. Her tag is showing.

The 37-year-old American actress was touring Tonga with her husband, Prince Harry when cameras zoomed in on the tag still attached to the bottom of her dress. That didn't stop the royal from looking amazing.

One reporter had a great tweet saying, "With so many outfit changes I think the Duchess can be forgiven for this."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince harry
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
PHOTOS: Duchess Meghan's tour style
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
$17 million diamond-encrusted heels on sale
San Francisco crowd makes unusual world record
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
2 dead after apparent fall from Taft Point at Yosemite
Commute Challenge: This might be the fastest way around the Bay
More suspicious packages sent to Robert De Niro, former VP Joe Biden
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Rally held in Oakland in favor of Prop 10
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Show More
Death of 3-year-old forgotten in day care van ruled homicide
BART boosts security in wake of suspicious package scare
A look at the worst commutes in the Bay Area
Powerball jackpot at $750 million after no winner
Japanese company pays employees to get full night's sleep
More News