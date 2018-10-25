The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was spotted wearing a beautiful new red dress-- there was only one problem. Her tag is showing.The 37-year-old American actress was touring Tonga with her husband, Prince Harry when cameras zoomed in on the tag still attached to the bottom of her dress. That didn't stop the royal from looking amazing.One reporter had a great tweet saying, "With so many outfit changes I think the Duchess can be forgiven for this."