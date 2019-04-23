marvel

'Avengers: Endgame' premiere fashion photos: Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson don Infinity Stones rings at Marvel's big night out

LOS ANGELES -- Talk about a super-powered movie premiere.

Stars turned out for Avengers: Endgame, one of the most anticipated movies of all time, on Monday night. Among the many A-listers gracing the purple carpet, Brie Larson (AKA Captain Marvel) and Scarlett Johansson (AKA the Black Widow) stood out with their epic custom jewelry.

PHOTOS: Marvel stars, celebs on the purple carpet at Avengers: Endgame


The Infinity Gauntlet-inspired looks were commissioned by the pair's respective stylists, Vogue reports. Larson's look included a pink Celine slip dress, a golden Irene Neuwirth cuff and five jeweled rings. Johansson donned a Versace chainmail dress along with a cuff with chains that connected to her rings.

Also at the massive movie premiere were other stars of the film such as Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America), Marvel actors whose characters did not survive the snap such as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Letitia Wright (Shuri), as well as past Marvel stars whose fate after the snap has been deemed a spoiler, such as Natalie Portman (Jane Foster). There were also celebrities there who are connected to the Marvel stars and/or just big Marvel fans such as Colin Jost, Miley Cyrus and Los Angeles Lakers player Lonzo Ball with his brothers.

RELATED: Everything to know about 'Avengers: Endgame'

The film, which has a runtime of about 3 hours, has already broken records. It's also among one of the most secretive films of all time, with the huge cast having spent the last few weeks employing a variety of tactics during interviews to dodge questions about the plot.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.

Avengers: Endgame opens this Friday, April 26 with opening night screenings on Thursday, April 25.

