STYLE & FASHION

Royals Australia tour fashion: Meghan brings 'Markle sparkle' to South Pacific

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the official dinner in Suva, Fiji, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (Ian Vogler/Pool Photo via AP)</span></div>
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are on a 16-day tour of the South Pacific, and while the public is mostly focused on the couple's big baby news, the duchess' style has also generated some buzz.

RELATED: Young girl gives Duchess Meghan toy koala 'for your baby'

Meghan was known for her style well before the royal wedding, so it's no surprise that on her first trip Down Under as a royal, the mom-to-be brought her "Markle sparkle."

Throughout the trip, Meghan and Harry have attended charity events and met with both local residents and dignitaries, calling for a variety of casual and elegant attire.

Here's a look at where the couple is going on their tour:

Oct. 16-22: Australia
Oct. 23-25: Fiji
Oct. 25-26: Tonga
Oct. 26-27: Australia
Oct. 28-31: New Zealand
See more about their itinerary on the royal family's website.

SEE ALSO: What to know about Meghan, the royal mom-to-be

RELATED PHOTOS: Meghan Markle's style through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionroyal familycelebrityprince harryroyalssocietyMeghan Markle
Related
Things to know about Duchess Meghan
Markle's engagement ring has diamonds from Diana
Harry and Meghan's relationship timeline
STYLE & FASHION
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
$17 million diamond-encrusted heels on sale
San Francisco crowd makes unusual world record
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Fires at 2 Oakland construction sites under investigation
Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area
Alameda DA will not charge BART officer involved in Oakland shooting
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tonight
Carr loves playing for Raiders even though not 'popular' to be one
Titanic replica to retrace path of original in 2022
Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall
Show More
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in house fire in San Francisco
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Sandra Day O'Connor says she has 'beginning stages of dementia'
AccuWeather Forecast: Cool now, warm weekend coming
Fire burns multiple floors of San Francisco high-rise
More News