Fatal crash in San Pablo after officer pursuit

EMBED </>More Videos

A male driver was killed just after midnight in San Pablo after his Lexus flipped several times and landed on its roof.

By
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KGO) --
A male driver was killed just after midnight in San Pablo after his Lexus flipped several times and landed on its roof.

The Contra Costa Sheriff's Department says a deputy was trying to pull the driver over after seeing the car run a red light at San Pablo Dam Road and El Portal Drive at about 50 miles per hour. The driver did not pull over and the deputy pursued him.

The Sheriff's Department said the deputy stopped the pursuit because the driver was going more than 100 miles per hour on city streets during the chase. About 12 seconds later, the deputy discovered the crash on San Pablo Avenue near Road 20. The driver was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. Officials have not released his name or age.

San Pablo Road between Road 20 and Portal Avenue were shut down all morning while officers gathered evidence. They are asking anyone with information to give them a call.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasehigh-speed chaseCHPSan Pablo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Caltrans to shut down 12 miles of Hwy 1 near Big Sur ahead of storm
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Hang gliding mishap leaves man holding on for dear life
High Surf Advisory issued for all Bay Area beaches
Mill Valley Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat
VIDEO: Gender reveal party sparks 73-square-mile wildfire
Accuweather Forecast: Steady rain in North Bay shifting into SF
Suspect arrested in string of hate graffiti in Antioch
Show More
How do you recover from hydroplaning?
Gunman fired more than 50 rounds in Thousand Oaks massacre
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
3 American service members killed in Afghanistan
Notable figures who have died recently
More News