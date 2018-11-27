Fatal crash in San Pablo after officer pursuit

San Pablo Ave is still closed while officers investigate a fatal accident. The victim’s car is still overturned on the street. This happened just before midnight. pic.twitter.com/Q0WtdD19be — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 27, 2018

Police are investigating a fatal accident on San Pablo Ave between Portal and road 20. They expect the road to be closed for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/YY3Dyaxs6N — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 27, 2018

A male driver was killed just after midnight in San Pablo after his Lexus flipped several times and landed on its roof.The Contra Costa Sheriff's Department says a deputy was trying to pull the driver over after seeing the car run a red light at San Pablo Dam Road and El Portal Drive at about 50 miles per hour. The driver did not pull over and the deputy pursued him.The Sheriff's Department said the deputy stopped the pursuit because the driver was going more than 100 miles per hour on city streets during the chase. About 12 seconds later, the deputy discovered the crash on San Pablo Avenue near Road 20. The driver was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. Officials have not released his name or age.San Pablo Road between Road 20 and Portal Avenue were shut down all morning while officers gathered evidence. They are asking anyone with information to give them a call.