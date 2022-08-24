Deadly crash causing traffic delays on State Route 13 in Oakland; 1 lane closed, CHP says

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Caltrans has issued a sig alert following a fatal crash reported on the southbound direction of State Route 13 in Oakland on Wednesday.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. before Redwood Rd.

So far, the right lane is blocked, leaving one lane open.

There is a slight backup from Joaquin Miller Rd. and Lincoln Ave. to Redwood Rd.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.