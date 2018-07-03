GHOST SHIP FIRE

Father of Oakland Ghost Ship fire victim says he's not satisfied with plea deal

Father of Oakland Ghost Ship fire victim not satisfied with plea deal (1 of 5)

Father of Oakland Ghost Ship fire victim not satisfied with plea deal

There were many tears inside an Alameda County courtroom where a judge accepted a plea agreement on the criminal case involving the Ghost Ship Warehouse fire. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
There were many tears inside an Alameda County courtroom where a judge accepted a plea agreement on the criminal case involving the Ghost Ship Warehouse fire.

The morning of December 2, 2016 is a day that forever changed the lives of 36 families. That's how many souls were lost in Oakland's Ghost Ship Warehouse fire.

Eighteen months later, there's some sense of justice for family members after the judge accepted the two defendants' deal of pleading no contest. Derick Almena and Max Harris both convicted on all 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The judge read out loud each of the victims' names in court.

"Each name was a life, each name was a family," said Mary Alexander, attorney for the victims' families in their civil case.

The hour-long proceeding was emotional for relatives who've been seeking answers as well as justice for their loved ones.

"It's just a small satisfaction but it's not satisfaction," said David Gregory. He lost his daughter Michaela in the warehouse fire. Through the plea agreement, both defendants will face less than 10 years of jail time.

"We just wanted some justice, some fair justice. We don't feel in my opinion it was fair justice," said Gregory.

The case is not yet over. Sentencing will take place August 9 and 10 to give family members plenty of time to address the defendants in court.
Take a moment to remember the creative souls we lost in the Ghost Ship Fire.

