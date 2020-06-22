'We appreciate the little things now': Father's Day 2020 reimagined in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Father's Day across the Bay Area was anything but typical this year thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, many of us were rethinking plans and reimagining ways to celebrate dad.
It was a day for dad on the shores of Oakland's Lake Merritt.
Saba Gebremedhin organized a free event celebrating black fathers.
"I feel like in light of everything going on, I wanted to take time to appreciate life instead of death," said Gebremedhin.
There was lots of good food, free haircuts and family pictures by the lake.
"Nice event for the climate we're in now, a chance for everybody to get out, mingle and celebrate fathers," said Joseph Henderson from Oakland.
This year, taking dad to an A's game, Giants game, or grabbing tickets to watch the Warriors isn't possible due to the pandemic, so planting an inflatable sofa on San Francisco's Marina Green was solid plan B for the Hutchins family.
"When you're a dad especially with the pandemic, we're flying by the seat of our pants," said Callum Hutchins from San Francisco.
Sonny Bartolome was managing the Philz Coffee truck on the green, he was bummed he couldn't spend the day with his daughter and son but felt lucky to be working.
"We appreciate the little things now, even if it's working on Father's Day I can't complain, I'm happy to have a job still," Bartolome said.
Tina Castro was treating her dad Joe to lunch at Gott's on the Embarcadero, tables were cleverly spaced apart with artificial green hedges.
"I feel blessed and lucky to have two daughters, they put pictures on Instagram I'm lucky," said Joe Castro.
