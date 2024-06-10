Best Father's Day gifts on sale

This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the best Father's Day sales from brands we love.

This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the best Father's Day sales from brands we love.

This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the best Father's Day sales from brands we love.

This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the best Father's Day sales from brands we love.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the best Father's Day sales from brands we love. Make sure to pick express shipping where applicable at checkout so these last-minute gifts arrive on time.

Note: Prices are subject to change after publication.

Best Father's Day gifts on sale

25% off Stanley Classic Easy Fill Wide Mouth Flask $19.50

$26 Shop now at Stanley

25% off Stanley Adventure Happy Hour Cocktail Shaker Set $30

$40 Shop now at Stanley

First, we have these top-rated Stanley products. This includes the mini cooler backpack which can hold 20 cans of dad's favorite drinks and a leakproof flask so dad can take his cocktails or mocktails on the go. We've also included the Stanley shaker for the aspiring mixologist. They're all portable, and aesthetic and you can shop them now for up to 25% off, for a limited time only. Justuse code HELLOSUMMER at checkout.

34% off Amazon IQ Sense by CHEF IQ $143.96

$219.99 Shop now at Amazon

Next up we have an ABC exclusive deal from Chef IQ, known for their smart meat thermometers. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a kitchen newbie, the IQ Sense by CHEF IQ Thermometer is about to become dad's new best friend. It offers real-time temperature monitoring, customizable alerts and guided cooking programs at your fingertips. IQ Sense is compatible with the air fryer, deep fryer, grill, oven, sous vide, smoker and stovetop. Plus it's dishwasher safe. Shop it now for an additional discount with an ABC-exclusive 20% off. Use code CHEFIQ20 at checkout.

Amazon JBL PartyBox Club 120 $399.95 Shop now at Amazon

Now, here's something for the dad who loves to blast his favorite tunes. Get dad the JBL Partybox Club 120. This latest launch by JBL includes strobe lights that sync to the beat of the music, and interactive party effects accessible through the JBL Partybox app. Dad can use it for karaoke, a music jam session or to create an interactive light show. It's water resistant and has a 12-hour battery life for all-day play. Shop it now while supplies last. Right now, you can also get a 90-day free trial of Amazon Music with your order.

16% off Amazon THE COMFY Original $49.99

$59.99 Shop now at Amazon

Now, we're featuring The Comfy, a wearable blanket. There's nothing like snuggling up with The Comfy, especially during dad's favorite sports games or detective TV shows. It's incredibly cozy and easy to clean with a simple toss in the washing machine. And right now, it's up to 20% off. Scan the QR code below to grab yours instantly.

37% off Brooks Running Brooks Running Glycerin 20 $99.95

$160 Shop now at Brooks Running

Brooks Running Brooks Running Ghost 16 $140 Shop now at Brooks Running

35% off Brooks Running Brooks Running Hyperion Max $109.50

$170 Shop now at Brooks Running

Brooks Running makes the best shoes for road running. They currently have a huge summer sale going on, with deals up to 38% off. Hyperion Max are one of the brand's most popular shoes and they're great for running fast, especially when you're training for a race. The Ghost 16 is the latest release and has soft cushioning great for both runners and walkers. Finally, the Glycerin 20 are under $100 and are one of the most lightweight running shoes you can buy. Shop the sale now while supplies last.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

