Ray Taliaferro, an outspoken liberal who from 1977 through 2011 hosted an overnight talk radio program on KGO, has been found dead Kentucky, his son told ABC7 News.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation into the death of Bay Area radio legend Ray Taliaferro, who was found dead in Kentucky over the weekend.We learned Monday morning from the Paducah, Kentucky police department that two teenagers made the discovery.The former KGO Radio host disappeared in that state about three weeks ago.His body was found in a wooded area in Paducah-not far from where he was last seen.It's not clear yet how exactly he died.His family says he suffered from dementia. Taliaferro, 79, was reported missing Nov. 10 , according to the Massac County Sheriff's Department, based in Metropolis, Ill., across the Ohio River from Paducah.His son gave ABC7 News the following statement confirming his death:Before he went missing, the onetime San Francisco radio host had last been seen in Paducah on Nov. 10. A flier put out by the Paducah Police Department stated that "Ray was last seen talking with the manager of the Mellow Mushroom pizza restaurant in Paducah. He may be experiencing disorientation and signs of dementia."Taliaferro has a long professional resume, which includes leading the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP. He also is credited as being the first Black talk-show host in a major market radio station (New York City) and being named San Francisco's first Black member of the Arts Commission.Anyone with info about his death or disappearance is asked to contact the Massac County Sheriff's Department at 618-524-2912 or the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.