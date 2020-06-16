Federal officer shooting suspects Steven Carrillo, Robert Justus 'came to Oakland to kill cops,' FBI says

Law enforcement officials Tuesday announced murder charges against two men, and the case is now officially connected to the killing of a Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputy eight days later.
According to the complaint, an active duty Air Force police officer left Travis Air Force Base that day and went to Oakland with an accomplice to kill cops.
Bullet holes are still visible at the Oakland Federal Building guard post, where 53-year-old security officer Pat Underwood lost his life and his partner was seriously injured May 29.
In that same complex Tuesday, federal law enforcement officials announced charges in the attack.
U.S. Attorney David Anderson said, "Pat Underwood was murdered because he wore a uniform. He wore that uniform to signify his authority to protect the federal courthouse where we are gathered here today."
The complaint contains photographs of a white van that parked at the intersection across from the guard post. It says 30-year-old Robert Justus of Millbrae was the driver.
"A man later identified as Justus got out of the van and walked around the area for approximately 10 minutes, in a way, suggesting that he was conducting surveillance."
The complaint says, after 17 minutes, the van pulled into the intersection and that 32-year-old Steven Carrillo, an active duty Air Force police officer from Travis Air Force Base, slid the back door open and fired what's called a "ghost gun," parts purchased separately and assembled from scratch.
Correcting for spelling. FBI was surveilling Robert Justus of Millbrae when he rode with parents to turn himself in at FBI. Complaint says this photo shows him checking out Oakland Fed Bldg before Carrillo shot Pat Underwood. https://t.co/f7ZY9VYNtw pic.twitter.com/Thx41uQEPh— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) June 16, 2020
Pat Gorman, ATF Special Agent in Charge, said, "The firearm used in these crimes was a privately made firearm, with no markings or serial number. This firearm is a machine gun, which had a silencer attached to its barrel."
Federal agents also confirmed Tuesday the same van and gun was part of the ambush that killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputy Damon Gutzwiller on June 6.
The complaint says Carrillo's ballistic vest he had that day bore a patch with a symbol of the "Boogaloo" movement.
Anderson explained, "The Boogaloo term is used by extremists to reference a violent uprising, or impending civil war in the United States.
The complaint contains a photo, alleging that Carrillo wrote "Boog" in blood on the hood of a car before his arrest, and some of the movement's sayings including "stop the duopoly" and "I became unreasonable."
The complaint says Carrillo and Justus met on Facebook and that, on the morning of the attack, Carrillo commented, "Go to the riots and support our own cause. Show them the real targets. Use their anger to fuel our fire. Think outside the box. We have mobs of angry people to use to our advantage."
The FBI says the men used the protests in Oakland that night as cover for their killing.
Agents are studying video from SKY7 that may show the van shortly before the attack.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Jack Bennett said, "There is no evidence that these men had any intention to join the demonstration in Oakland, as some of the media have asked. They came to Oakland to kill cops."
Federal officials also said they had Justus under surveillance and that they watched as his parents drove him to the FBI in San Francisco to turn himself in last Thursday.
Read the full complaint against Carrillo here and the complaint against Justus here.
ABC7 News has learned Steven Carrillo charged federally with murder/attempted murder of security officer Pat Underwood at Oakland Fed Bldg. Sources confirm Robert Justice arrested as accomplice. News conference about to get underway. Carillo also charged in Santa Cruz shooting. pic.twitter.com/QX4MshSDRp— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) June 16, 2020
US Attorney says Carrillo was gunman and Robert Justice of Millbrae was driver in death of Pat Underwood. . https://t.co/VhgRZVEfTf pic.twitter.com/DSLgzR0zYP— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) June 16, 2020
FBI SAC Bennett just said Carillo and Justice used protests May 29 as cover: “They came to Oakland to kill cops.” https://t.co/f7ZY9VYNtw pic.twitter.com/EHDa6kOkoG— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) June 16, 2020
US Attorney just said same van in Oakland Fed Building and Santa Cruz attacks, Carrillo had “boogaloo” patch and wrote “boogaloo” saying in blood in Santa Cruz. That’s right-wing extremist group predicting uprising and civil war. pic.twitter.com/DoDcDFfnFI— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) June 16, 2020
John Bennet, Special Agent in Charge of @FBISanFrancisco speaking about Steven Carrillo & Robert Justice “They came to Oakland to kill cops.” https://t.co/IABRKFsNRZ— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) June 16, 2020