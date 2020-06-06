Deputy killed, other officers injured after being ambushed in Ben Lomond, Santa Cruz County sheriff says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6235661" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart releases details about ambush that killed a deputy and injured two other officers in Ben Lomond Saturday afternoon.

BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- A Santa Cruz County deputy was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon, Sheriff Jim Hart said in a press conference Saturday evening.The sheriff's office received a report at 1:30 p.m. of a suspicious van with guns and bomb-making devices inside. The vehicle was parked near a turnout near Jamison Creek Road, right outside Ben Lomond.Hart said when deputies arrived, they saw the van leave and followed the vehicle. As the vehicle pulled into a driveway on Waldeberg Drive, the officers were ambushed with gunfire and many improvised explosives, Sheriff Jim Hart said.Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another officer was struck by either gunshot or the other explosives, then struck by a getaway vehicle, Hart said.Calls of carjacking soon followed as officers from other departments arrived to the scene.Hart said another officer was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital. The two officers have not been identified and officials say they are hopeful they will recover.Hart said the suspect, Steven Carrillo has been arrested. He was shot during his arrest and was been transported to the hospital.Carillo is expected to survive and will be arrested for murder and other felonies, Hart said."In my 32-year career, this is the worst day I've ever experienced," Sheriff Jim Hart said as he began the news conference.Gutzwiller worked for the sheriff's office since 2006 and is survived by his wife, young child and another on the way. Hart described him as a courageous, intelligent, sensitive and caring man."Words cannot express the pain we feel for Damon and his family," Sheriff Jim Hart said, "He was the kind of person we all hope to be. Today, we lost a hero. We are grateful to have known him and we mourn with his family."The District Attorney's Office is investigating the case and the Santa Cruz Co. will release more information about the incident early next week.A vigil will be held on Sunday for Deputy Gutzwiller.