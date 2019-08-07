Feds announce major crackdown on crimes in Tenderloin District of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News is learning that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Northern California is launching a federal initiative to combat crime in the notorious Tenderloin District of San Francisco.Calling the Tenderloin one of the state's biggest open-air drug markets, U.S. Attorney David Anderson said he is going to assign 15 federal prosecutors to crack down on crime in the Tenderloin. Federal law enforcement agencies, which include the FBI, ATF and the Drug Enforcement Agency, will be increasing their enforcement actions as part of the initiative. All four Bay Area federal courthouses will be venues for the increased prosecutions.Priorities for federal charges include drug trafficking, firearms offenses, and sex trafficking.ABC7 News has been embedded with San Francisco police during its operations in the Tenderloin. The most recent case was in April when officers arrested more than 60 people, most on drug dealing offenses. But within a week, a follow-up report by ABC7 News found that about 80 percent of those arrested were out of custody. Most either had their cases dismissed or reduced, made bail, were put on probation or were free while awaiting court dates.Federal guidelines for prosecutions and convictions are usually tougher than the state's.