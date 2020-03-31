Personal Finance

Coronavirus stimulus checks: When will payments from IRS be paid?

Last week, as unemployment rates skyrocketed, the federal government passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill intended to give economic impact payments directly to American citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that the distribution of economic impact payments will begin in the next three weeks.

RELATED: $2.2T federal coronavirus stimulus package could be lifeline for many Chicago-area businesses

What is the economic impact payment and who is eligible?
Individuals whose adjusted gross income was less than $75,000 will receive $1,200.

Married couples filing jointly who make less than $150,000 will receive $2,400.

For people who make more, the payment amount is reduced by $5 for each $100 above the $75,000/$150,000.

Parents also receive an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

Who is not eligible to receive an economic impact payment?
Single filers whose income exceeds $99,000

Joint filers with not children who whose income exceeds $198,000

How much money will I get?

Using the guidelines spelled out in the bill, we're providing a calculator to help you figure out the amount that you're likely to receive.

Click here to launch the calculator in a new window.

What do I need to to to receive my check?
According to the IRS, most people will not have to do anything to receive their check. However, some seniors and other people who do not typically file returns will need to submit a simple team return.

How will it work?

The economic impact payment will be deposited directly into the same banking account on the latest tax return filed.

If you have not filed your 2019 tax return, the IRS will use information from your 2018 tax filing to calculate payment.

The Treasury is planning to develop a web-based portal for people to provide their banking information to the IRS online in an effort to get people payments immediately as opposed to waiting for a check by mail.

More information can be found on the IRS website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecoronavirusstimulus funds
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California lottery rep tests positive, wife pleads for more testing
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
Bay Area public health officials add new restrictions to shelter-in-place orders
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus updates: Santa Rosa USPS employee tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: Bay Area libraries expand online services after closing
Coronavirus; Your rights as a furloughed worker
Show More
Sheltering in place with Hunter and Lexi Pence
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Trump's personal message for 'incredible' health care workers
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 10 new deaths, 548 new cases
More TOP STORIES News