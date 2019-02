Do you have a secret stash of cash? Maybe you're hiding a bank account or credit card from your significant other. If you do, you're not alone.A recent CreditCards.com survey found people in committed relationships are keeping money secrets from each other. Nearly 30 million people in live-in relationships are committing so-called "financial infidelity."The biggest "cheaters"? According to the report, Millennials are more likely than other age groups to lie about their spending, debt, and accounts. 28% of them admitted to hiding an account from their partners.The main reason for keeping money secrets, according to researchers, is that people have a desire for a "freedom fund" or safety net in case the relationship turns sour. But all that "cheating" can put a strain on relationships. 20% of people surveyed said having a secret account is worse than having an affair.But there is good news: only 2% of those surveyed would break up with someone if they discovered they had $5,000 in credit card debt, and most people forgive and would not break up over money secrets.