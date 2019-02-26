7 ON YOUR SIDE

'Financial infidelity' on the rise, especially among Millennials, according to new survey

From stashing money in secret accounts to concealing debt, 'financial infidelity' is on the rise -- especially among Millennials. A new survey has the breakdown of breakups caused by hidden money. (Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Do you have a secret stash of cash? Maybe you're hiding a bank account or credit card from your significant other. If you do, you're not alone.

A recent CreditCards.com survey found people in committed relationships are keeping money secrets from each other. Nearly 30 million people in live-in relationships are committing so-called "financial infidelity."

The biggest "cheaters"? According to the report, Millennials are more likely than other age groups to lie about their spending, debt, and accounts. 28% of them admitted to hiding an account from their partners.

The main reason for keeping money secrets, according to researchers, is that people have a desire for a "freedom fund" or safety net in case the relationship turns sour. But all that "cheating" can put a strain on relationships. 20% of people surveyed said having a secret account is worse than having an affair.

But there is good news: only 2% of those surveyed would break up with someone if they discovered they had $5,000 in credit card debt, and most people forgive and would not break up over money secrets.

