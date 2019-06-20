Emeryville-based Grocery Outlet goes public on Wall Street

NEW YORK (KGO) -- Grocery Outlet is now trading on the NASDAQ.The Emeryville-based company's CEO, Eric Lindberg, and Vice Chairman, MacGregor Read, rang the opening bell Thursday morning.Stock began trading at $22 per share.You can find the Grocery Outlet Holding Corporation trading under the symbol "GO."Grocery Outlet was founded by James Read in San Francisco in June 1946. It has more than 320 stores in the United States.It was not the only Bay Area company to go public on Thursday. San Francisco-based Slack also went public.