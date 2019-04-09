Pinterest is going public: Here's what you need to know about Silicon Valley's latest IPO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pinterest is set to be the next Silicon Valley tech giant to go public following in the footsteps of ride-hailing giant Lyft.The social media scrap-booking giant is part of the flood of huge Bay Area tech companies expected to file for an IPO in 2019, including Uber, Slack, Postmates, and AirBNB.In regulatory filing, Pinterest says it plans to sell 75 million Class A Shares at between $15-17 dollars each and hopes to raise $1.5 billion dollars.CNET executive editor Ian Sherr spoke with ABC7 News about Pinterest's IPO including how Lyft's rocky IPO performance could affect the rest of the Silicon Valley tech titans.