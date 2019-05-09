Investment tips for college graduates

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are told to put ten percent of our income away from the very first day we start working.
The National Center for Education Statistics says about two million students will graduate with a bachelor's degree this year.
But with college so expensive, and debt such a burden, is it possible to invest?
Colleen O' Brien from Charles Schwab spoke to me LIVE in the studio with advice for graduates and parents about how to start investing.
Also, here are some links to Charles Schwab's website with additional information:
Helping your college grad become an investor
The best way to give your college grad a financial head start
Advice for investors in their 20s
