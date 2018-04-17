TAXES

Taxpayers given unexpected break after IRS website glitch

EMBED </>More Videos

The deadline for filing has been extended until tomorrow night at midnight after the IRS computer system had a day-long breakdown. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The IRS just gave taxpayers an unexpected break. The deadline for filing has been extended until tomorrow night at midnight after its computer system had a day-long breakdown.

At one point -- filers were advised to quote: "Come back on December 31, 9999."

ABC7 News Reporter David Louie spoke with one expert on what may have happened.

RELATED: IRS gives taxpayers one extra day to file and pay taxes

Taxpayers take the midnight deadline seriously, knowing they will pay a penalty if money owed isn't paid on time.

But Uncle Sam was having computer problems on this mission critical day. The IRS' computers were unable to accept direct payments for most of the day.

That's not all. Tax preparers say the e-filing system wasn't working either. Nine out of 10 taxpayers e-file instead of submitting returns on paper.

RELATED: IRS website goes down just in time for Tax Day

What does this glitch say about the IRS computers?

"Well, it says their system is really, really old and needs an overhaul," said Professor Caroline Chen, who teaches accounting and taxation at San Jose State. Previously, she spent 13 years as a senior tax attorney at the IRS.

RELATED: How scammers will try and fool you during tax season

"It's Tax Day. And they can't accept e-filing or e-payments," said Chen. "That's the very essence of Tax Day."

The IRS had a similar problem two years ago. Before the filing deadline was extended, it appeared many would need to file the old-fashioned way.

"Tax preparers will need to print out the returns," Chen said. "Taxpayers themselves will need to print out returns from their TurboTax or whatever tax software they're using, sign them, and get them into the mail."

TAX DAY TIPS: How to file an extension and more

H&R Block said it's handling its clients' returns differently. "While the IRS system is down, we are completing the returns, which will be sent as soon as the IRS system re-opens and will be considered filed on time," the company said.

So what will it cost to replace the IRS' antiquated computer system? By some estimates, it could be well over $1 billion.

Click here for more stories related to taxes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxestechnologywebsitespersonal financemoneygovernmentIRSu.s. & worldcomputers
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
IRS gives taxpayers one extra day to file and pay taxes
Tax Day tips: How to file an extension and more
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
TAXES
Consumer Catch-up: Wildfire tax relief, best cars for college
DMV taking steps to reduce long wait times
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Cupertino shelves 'head' tax vote to 2020, potential impacts to Apple, others
Cupertino considers taxing large businesses based on number of employees
More taxes
PERSONAL FINANCE
Putting peer-to-peer services to the test
Company gets big payment by mistake, doesn't send it back
Alipay, Pier 39 to create seamless payment experience for Chinese travelers
Two strangers united by a mistaken electronic payment using Zelle
Experts warn cryptocurrency has its drawbacks
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News