Fire breaks out in Vallejo near Carquinez Bridge: PHOTOS

Fire breaks out in Vallejo near Carquinez Bridge



A small wildfire broke out Sunday morning near Vallejo with flames coming dangerously close to homes and forcing a college to evacuate at the northeast end of San Francisco Bay.

Fire could be seen on both sides of Interstate 80, and homeowners used hoses to try and fight it. The fire forced the freeway to close and the California State University Maritime Academy to issue an evacuation order.

The wildfire halted traffic at the Carquinez Bridge toll booth as the freeway became shrouded in thick smoke.

Vallejo is 55 miles south of Geyserville where a massive wildfire forced 180,000 people to flee their communities.

New eyewitness video obtained by ABC7 News gives a close-up view of the fire that broke out near the Carquinez Bridge on Sunday morning.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
