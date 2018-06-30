Fire in Yolo County prompts evacuations, sends smoke across the Bay Area

Cal-Fire has ordered mandatory evacuations in Yolo County because of a fire near Guinda, Calif. (KGO-TV)

GUINDA, Calif. (KGO) --
Cal-Fire has ordered mandatory evacuations in Yolo County because of a fire near Guinda, Calif., 50 miles northwest of Sacramento. Evacuations impact County Road 63 to County Road 76, west of Highway 16 and the Murphy Ranch area.

RELATED: Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up

An evacuation center has been established at Rumsey Grange Hall. So far 8,000 acres have burned, according to Cal-Fire.

Firefighters will be working through Saturday evening to try to contain the blaze.

RELATED: Wildfire smoke looms over Bay Area as fire watch continues in Concord

The fire sent smoke across the Bay Area, as far west as Petaluma and as far south as San Francisco and Redwood City, according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco.
