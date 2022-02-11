brush fire

'We no longer have a fire season - we have a fire year,' SoCal fire chief says

Storms drenched the state in December but then vanished.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal fire grows to 150 acres in Laguna Beach, 10% contained

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. -- While Southern California firefighters appeared to have prevented a repeat of an inferno that destroyed and damaged hundreds of Laguna Beach homes in 1993, Thursday's Emerald Fire marked the second California wildfire this winter, following a January blaze near Big Sur.

"We no longer have a fire season - we have a fire year," Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said during a briefing. "It's February 10. It's supposed to be the middle of winter. We're anticipating 80-90-degree weather."

Storms drenched the state in December but then vanished.

This week, Southern California has had a heat wave as high pressure over the interior of the West sends extremely dry air toward the coast, creating the Santa Ana winds that raise temperatures, sap moisture from vegetation and elevate fire danger.


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

RELATED: Star Creek Land Stewards helps fight wildfires with goats and sheep

The prospect of winter no longer offering some protection from wildfire is ominous for a state that has been enduring huge conflagrations in recent years.

Last year, California wildfires scorched more than 4,000 square miles and more than 3,600 structures burned, according to preliminary data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

In 2020, a staggering 6,600 square miles and nearly 9,250 structures burned.

RELATED: 'Risk is real now': Climate expert says California may see more unusual winter wildfires
EMBED More News Videos

The Colorado Fire burning between Carmel and Big Sur is giving a climate expert and CAL FIRE insight into what's to come.



CAL Fire's report on the 2020 fire siege noted: "Since 2015, the term 'unprecedented' has been used year over year as conditions have worsened, and the operational reality of a changing climate sets in."

The U.S. Drought Monitor's report Thursday showed that the recovery started by the December deluge has stalled: More than 99% of California remains in drought, much of it categorized as severe.

RELATED: To enjoy or to worry? Bay Area winter heat wave presents residents with 'delightmare'
EMBED More News Videos

Bay Area's winter heat wave is being dubbed a "delightmare" as firefighters warn warm weather means increased fire dangers.



The battle against the Emerald Fire benefitted from the rapid arrival of extensive firefighting resources: 75 fire engines, five helicopters, four air tankers, five hand crews and two bulldozers.

Fennessy said it was fortunate that the Emerald Fire was the only active wildfire in the state and there was no competition for resources, which he noted was not the case when the disastrous 1993 Laguna Beach fire occurred.

RELATED: 2021 weather year cost US $145 billion, deadliest since 2011, report says

But he pointed out that windy, dry and hot weather was forecast to continue for several more days and resources could still get stretched.

Fennessy said arson investigators were on the scene where the fire started. He confirmed that there were power lines in the area but added that he would not speculate on the cause.

"The fire was on the side of a hill. The way fire spreads I'd imagine it started somewhere below that. There were wires in the area but I don't know," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Video is from a previous story

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
laguna beachorange countywindorange county fire authoritybrush firesouthern californiaheatfirelos angeles county fire departmentfirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BRUSH FIRE
SoCal fire grows to 150 acres in Laguna Beach, 10% contained
Colorado Fire in Monterey Co. 55% contained, CAL FIRE says
Colorado Fire in Monterey Co. now 700 acres, 35% contained
Colorado Fire: 1,050 acres, 20% contained, CAL FIRE says
TOP STORIES
Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing Oakland federal guard
Jeremy Giambi died by suicide at parents' home in SoCal: Officials
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Suspect ID'd in deadly shooting at SF BART station
Russia could invade Ukraine within the week, US says
FDA delays public meeting for COVID vaccine for children under 5
Shops at Tanforan closing to make way for biotech office space
Show More
Record-setting warmth to continue through Sunday in Bay Area
EXCLUSIVE: SJ woman's necklace snatched mid-conversation
Bay Area winter heat wave presents residents with 'delightmare'
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
SJ Unified to pay $2M over teacher sex assault lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News