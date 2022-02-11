weather

To enjoy or to worry? Bay Area winter heat wave presents residents with 'delightmare'

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area winter heat wave presents residents with 'delightmare'

MARIN, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area is experiencing a rare winter heat wave with temperatures soaring beyond a typical February, with no rain in sight.

"For me, it's a little warm," said Nancy Specht.

RELATED: Record-high temps reported across Bay Area Wednesday as winter heat wave continues through weekend

Santa Rosa Pickleball courts were heating up on this weird, warm February day.

"It's odd, you get sunburned because you've been in sweaters, now all of the sudden it's hot," Specht added.

How hot? 80 degrees hot.

For many, it was time to hit the pool.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

"This is bizarre but I'm loving it but it's bizarre to have this kind of weather in February," said Maureen Mosley.

The Finley Aquatics Complex is open year-round but lately, lots of swimmers are showing up, anxious to jump in and cool off.

"Our staff this time of year is usually underneath shelters or in raincoats, braving elements. Now, we're making sure lifeguards have a hat and sunscreen," said Santa Rosa Recreation Department Supervisor Don Hicks.

The weather is so creepily warm, there might be a new word for it.

A combination of delightful and nightmare. "DelightMare."

The term was suggested by an ABC7 viewer on social media.

VIDEO: Warmer winter temperatures causing increased risk of earlier Bay Area wildfire season
EMBED More News Videos

Bay Area officials are concerned the lack of rain and recent warm weather are priming the Bay Area for an early wildfire season.



More than a month without rain is increasing fire danger by the day.

Marin County Fire responded to a small wildfire off Highway 1 on Wednesday.

"The fire we had Wednesday is almost unheard of for February on the coast, if we don't get rain soon it's going to be problematic," said Marin County Fire Department Chief Jason Weber.

Southern Marin Fire Department tweeted a reminder to the public to be prepared and always know two ways out and have your emergency go-bag prepped in case you have to evacuate.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermarincalifornia wildfiresbay areaheatfire safetyweatherraincal firefirefightersmarin countyheat wave
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Record-high temps reported across Bay Area Wednesday
2 teens injured after high winds toppled tree in SJ park
PG&E warns of possible power outages due to strong winds
Man drowns after falling in swimming pool while shoveling snow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: SJ woman's necklace snatched mid-conversation
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Tourist robbed, shot in SoCal after being followed, police say
Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip
Nevada, casinos rescind mask mandates
Appeal hearings start in Rome police stabbing case
California to soon begin 'endemic' approach to pandemic
Show More
Wanted Bay Area felon cited, released, then arrested for murder
Record-high temps reported across Bay Area Wednesday
Bay Area deaf community reacts to 'CODA' Oscar nominations
Brush fire burns near I-280 and Hwy 101 in SF
Despite BART's pandemic challenges, agency sees some growth
More TOP STORIES News