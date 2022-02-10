heat wave

Record-high temps reported across Bay Area Wednesday as winter heat wave continues through weekend

Expect more heat records to be broken this week as a strong ridge of high pressure remains in place, according to the NWS.
EMBED <>More Videos

Record-high temps reported across Bay Area Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Three high-temperature records were set Wednesday in the Bay Area amid a rare winter heat wave and more records could be coming soon.

Record highs were recorded in Oakland at 78 degrees, breaking the 74 set in 2006; in Salinas, where it was 83, breaking the 2018 record of 81; and Richmond tied the record 75 set in 1988.

Expect more to be broken this week as a strong ridge of high pressure remains in place, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.



With temperatures predicted to be far above normal in much of Southern California, the National Weather Service upgraded a heat watch to a heat advisory lasting from late Wednesday morning through Sunday.

The heat watch and advisory were the first to be issued by the Los Angeles region weather office in the month of February, according to records dating to 2006.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

A high of 83 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded for downtown LA on Wednesday, shy of the date's record of 89 set in 2016. The normal high is 68.

Downtown LA's highest February temperature was 95 on Feb. 20, 1995.

After a December drenching, California has been largely warm and dry as a result of a ridge of high pressure over the eastern Pacific Ocean and the West Coast. The pattern causes offshore flow of air, including periods of gusty winds.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.



The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscooaklandsan joselos angelesweatherheat wavedrought
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
HEAT WAVE
Warmer temps causing increased risk of earlier wildfire season
Bay Area temps cooking up in winter heat wave
All counties in California now under drought emergency declaration
Climate change impacting Pacific migration of white sharks
TOP STORIES
California to soon begin 'endemic' approach to pandemic
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Despite BART's pandemic challenges, agency sees some growth
Wanted Bay Area felon cited, released, then arrested for murder
Brush fire burns near I-280 and Hwy 101 in SF
SoCal fire grows to 145 acres in Laguna Beach
SF Giants set date to honor Buster Posey at Oracle Park
Show More
SFPD chief defends decision to back out of agreement with DA's office
Warmer temps causing increased risk of earlier wildfire season
Viral Tahoe bear video is not wake-up call about climate change
Unhoused community upset by SJ park, disc golf course proposal
Mask mandates to be lifted in almost all of Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News