Bay Area cities see increase in illegal firework activity, July Fourth show almost every night

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's become a regular thing in Oakland, San Francisco and other Bay Area cities -- fireworks like it's the Fourth of July, almost every night for the past few months.

RELATED: Still illegal and louder than ever, San Jose residents fired up over nightly fireworks

Like Friday night at Lake Merritt, where neighbors shot loud video of a constant barrage of sparkling light and loud booms.
City Councilman Noel Gallo knows the problem well--in the Fruitvale neighborhood where he lives.

"Right now we have this kind of hands-off attitude," said Gallo. "It's almost like at 9 p.m., it's everybody's time to hang loose and start shooting. They shoot up, not only fireworks. There's activity sounds like bombs going off. And they last all throughout until two in the morning."



Saturday afternoon, the telltale booms and blasts began in East Oakland at 6 p.m., nearly three hours before sunset.

Whether it's shelter boredom or the sense that no one will catch them, the boldness of those setting off the illegal devices is especially concerning heading into the heart of fire season.

RELATED: Modifying wildfire preparation practices during a pandemic

But, Oakland police concede with COVID-19 and so much else going on right now, catching and citing fireworks violators is especially challenging.

"As we're standing here right now, we're hearing the sounds of fireworks," said Oakland Police Spokesperson Johnna Watson. "Right now, we're standing here at our Eastmont Substation. We know all around us we're hearing the sounds of fireworks, firecrackers, M80s. Do we know exactly where they're coming from? No."

"I know we're not celebrating Fourth of July or Father's Day cause we've been doing this now for months and we've got to stop that behavior," said Gallo.

Part of the challenge of cracking down on the activity is that a police officer actually has to witness offenders with illegal fireworks in their possession and/or actually igniting or lighting them.

RELATED: Shocking video shows fireworks going off during 5 Freeway takeover in Los Angeles County's Norwalk

One theory floated by Oakland Fire Department Spokesman Michael Hunt is that with so many of the sanctioned fireworks shows and events canceled due to COVID-19, some of that excess product has made its way onto the open market.

Next Wednesday, police from Richmond, El Cerrito and San Pablo are getting together to sponsor a webinar with the hope of gaining the public's cooperation by educating them about the dangers of illegal fireworks, and especially celebratory gunfire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscooaklandsafety4th of julybay areajuly fourthjuly 4thfireworks
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Still illegal and louder than ever, San Jose residents fired up over nightly fireworks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor speaks out after historic statues torn down in SF
Teacher issues apology after Oakland student told to 'anglicize' name
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Pres. Trump suggests he urged slowing of virus testing
Coronavirus updates: 2 pop-up testing sites open in Santa Clara Co. next week
Wandering mountain lion may have killed 3 San Francisco Zoo marsupials
Building a Better Bay Area: Open for Business Week
Show More
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
SF fire crews contain 2-alarm brush fire on Yerba Buena Island
Monterey Co. reopens, but some tourists are hesitant to visit
Coronavirus updates: Alameda County lifting more restrictions
Barr: Trump has removed top federal prosecutor in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News