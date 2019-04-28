First victim in alleged Bay Area murder spree was a family member

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- We are learning more details about the suspect and what happened on Friday. The suspect is 43-year-old Stefon Jefferson who is now under arrest in Nevada after a shootout with a deputy. But, his day started in the Bay Area where his first victim was a family member.The murder spree began on Friday around 10:15 am in Oakland. When Jefferson shot and killed 57-year-old Marcus Jackson.The victim's family friend says Jackson and Jefferson were family members. He also says the suspect committed the crime right outside of his mother's house. She told us she is grieving.Several hours later, at 1:27 pm, police say Jefferson drove to San Francisco and killed 49-year-old Laron DavisDarryl Davis, the victim's brother, said, "He was on the job taking the garbage out and the guy shot him and everything and it's not good."Police connected the Oakland and San Francisco shootings to Jefferson on Friday. But, on Saturday UCPD Berkeley revealed the department is considering Jefferson the suspect in Friday's homicide in People's Park.That third shooting took place at 2:40 pm right in front of Roosevelt Stephens"Shoots him, just like that."We asked Stephens if the suspect said anything to the victim."He said something like, 'Are we not cool anymore?', and bam! He walks away still talking saying things."Stephens said he had seen Jefferson before."I recognized him and knew he was someone that had been at the park before. He puts the gun in his pocket and walks to his car that was double parked in the street and drove off."An alert was sent to police departments across the region and around 9:45 pm Jefferson was spotted in South Lake Tahoe but continued driving across to Nevada. Jefferson was arrested after a shootout with deputies.Douglas County Sheriff Daniel Coverley said, "The vehicle stopped and the driver immediately fired a handgun at a DCSO deputy striking one deputy in the hand. Two deputies returned fire at the subject who continued down King."The suspect, Stefon Jefferson remains under arrest in Nevada but is likely he will be extradited to California to face murder charges.