National Coffee Day: Here are 16 deals to celebrate around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- National Coffee Day 2019 falls on Sunday, Sept. 29.
You know what that means? Coffee freebies and discounts!
RELATED: Coffee taste test: Can you tell the difference between a $100 cup-o-joe verse a basic brew?
So raise the mug coffee lovers - Here are 16 sweet deals on your favorite Bay Area brews:
Dunkin Donuts
When you purchase any size hot coffee you get one hot coffee free. Of equal or lesser value.
Krispy Kreme
Get your hands on a free cup of coffee and a free Original Glazed Doughnut. No purchase necessary.
Whole Foods Market
Customers can visit www.highbrewcoffee.com to claim their downloadable coupon for a free coffee can. The coupon is redeemable at Whole Foods stores nationwide.
Silk
Silk will cover the cost of any coffee drink, as long as it includes a plant-based milk.
When you go to your local cafe on Sunday, order any drink with plant-based milk (up to $5) and send Silk a PayPal request (silknationalcoffeeday@gmail.com) .
Peet's Coffee
Visit participating Peet's locations to get a free drip coffee or tea and one pound of coffee beans for 25% off. You can also get 25% off beans online with the promo code COFFEEDAY19.
Cinnabon
Get a free 12oz coffee on Sept. 29 all day.
7-Eleven
New and existing 7Rewards members can pick up any-sized coffee at 7-Eleven for $1 at participating stores nationwide.
Corner Bakery Cafe
Get a free coffee with any purchase. Offer valued through October 1st.
Mcdonalds
For every 5 any-size McCafé beverages you buy, you'll get 1 free. Be sure to use your McCafé Rewards on the McDonald's App.
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Get a free 16-ounce brewed coffee when you purchase any food or bakery items.
White Castle
Get a free small coffee with any purchase. The online coupon is valid through October 1st.
Godiva
Get a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee at Godiva Café locations with any purchase.
Baskin Robbins
Purchase a small Cappuccino Blast for $2.99 during the month of September and October.
Del Taco
Get a free iced coffee with any purchase. The promo code will be available in the Del Taco app.
Starbucks
Stores will have Siren's Blend coffee. For every cup of the medium roast sold, 15 cents will be distributed between International Women's Coffee Alliance and Days for Girls.
Barnes & Noble
When you purchase a bakery case item on National Coffee Day you will receive a free iced or hot tall coffee.
Go here for more stories about coffee.
National Coffee Day: Here are 16 deals to celebrate around the Bay Area
COFFEE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News