coffee

Coffee taste test: Can you tell the difference between a $100 cup-o-joe verse a basic brew?

By and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Earlier this year, ABC7 News anchor and reporter Dion Lim introduced us all to a $75-dollar cup of coffee.

Now, that same coffee-maker, Klatch Coffee in San Francisco, has a new version that costs $100 per cup.

RELATED: That's a latte! Bay Area shop brews $75 cups of coffee

Klatch's Todd Goldsworthy brought in this blend for Dion and ABC7's Larry Beil to try for themselves.

The catch? Dion and Larry had to put their taste buds to the test by to sampling three different cups without knowing which was which!

Were they able to distinguish the fancy, $100-cup from the basic brews?

Watch the video above to find out!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscofoodiebuzzworthyfun stufffoodie callcoffeetests
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COFFEE
Starbucks testing mobile order only store
Coffee shop employs shirtless male baristas in Seattle
Get paid $1,000 to visit local coffee shops
Pumpkin spice latte returns: What you need to know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WHO'S WHO: Hillsborough Heiress Murder Case
Power back on in Sonoma, Napa County after shut off to prevent wildfires
Memo shows Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden
How SF supervisors hope you can help someone having a drug overdose
North Bay copes with PG&E power shutdown
Castro says Trump deserves to be impeached on campaign stop in Oakland
LIST: Frightening Bay Area Halloween activities
Show More
Illinois girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
President Trump Impeachment Inquiry: What happens next?
Bear munches on expensive Pinot Noir grapes at Mendocino winery: VIDEO
What to know about Ukrainian Pres. Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Ranch under evacuation advisory after vegetation fire breaks out in Napa County
More TOP STORIES News