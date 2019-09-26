Coffee taste test: Can you tell the difference between a $100 cup-o-joe verse a basic brew?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Earlier this year, ABC7 News anchor and reporter Dion Lim introduced us all to a $75-dollar cup of coffee.
Now, that same coffee-maker, Klatch Coffee in San Francisco, has a new version that costs $100 per cup.
Klatch's Todd Goldsworthy brought in this blend for Dion and ABC7's Larry Beil to try for themselves.
The catch? Dion and Larry had to put their taste buds to the test by to sampling three different cups without knowing which was which!
Were they able to distinguish the fancy, $100-cup from the basic brews?
Watch the video above to find out!
