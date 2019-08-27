Chase Center

Chase Center Experience: ABC7 News gets first taste of food selections from Warriors new San Francisco arena

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's just two weeks to go until the new Chase Center in San Francisco is ready and we're getting a peek inside.

As pre-season tickets go on sale for the Warriors today, we took a behind-the-scenes taste test of some of the food options the new arena has to offer.

Hint! This does not look like your typical stadium food!

Take a look at the video above for a glimpse at the tasty treats.



