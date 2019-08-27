Chase Center Experience: ABC7 News gets first taste of food selections from Warriors new San Francisco arena

As pre-season tickets go on sale for the Warriors today, we took a behind-the-scenes taste test of some of the food options the new arena has to offer.
Hint! This does not look like your typical stadium food!
Take a look at the video above for a glimpse at the tasty treats.
Checking out the food at @ChaseCenter and it is DELISH! Thank you Chef Mark Jeffers for sharing...— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) August 27, 2019
As @reggieaqui noted, we featured a few different (snacks) this morning. Lol!! pic.twitter.com/wnu8ev9PsT
