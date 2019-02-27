Food & Drink

Bay Area celebrated with James Beard nominations

The Bay Area received dozens of nominations for the prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.

By by Melanie Woodrow
Updated 36 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area received 28 nominations on Wednesday for the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.

Neighbor Bakehouse in Dogpatch is buzzing, and it's not just from the cold brew and baked goods.

"This little organization, James Beard nominated us for outstanding baker," owner Greg Mindel said.

More than two dozen Bay Area establishments were nominated. Now they'll wait to hear if they'll receive the award.

"I'm a bakery nerd and this is definitely one of the best bakeries in the city," customer Art Viger said.

The news is so fresh not everyone knows they're on the list.

"You broke the news. This is breaking news at Swan Oyster Depot," the restaurant's Kevin Sancimino said.

Swan Oyster Depot in Nob Hill has been around since 1912. It's family owned and operated.

"My dad, my uncle Vince, my uncle Jim, my uncle Tom, my cousin Eric is in there, I have a brother in law Brian who works here,his brother Marino works here," Sancimino said.

"His grandfather, my dad, used to say when somebody walks into this door, pretend like they're walking into their home, and that's how we treat people here," Steve Sancimino said.

They're nominated for Outstanding Service and they've won a James Beard award before.

"Very friendly guys they'll take care of you," said customer Mark Vaughan.

Over in Hayes Valley, baker Michelle Polzine of 20th Century Cafe is nominated for outstanding pastry chef -- her third Beard nomination.

"I feel pretty good. That was nice news to get this morning," Polzine said.

The cafe is known for its 10-layer honey cake, as well as a rhubarb strudel.

"It is so light and delicate, and it's the perfect amount of sweetness," said customer Janie Friend.

A trifecta of tastes that could score Polzine her first James Beard win.

