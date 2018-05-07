FOODIE

Bay Area foodies nab James Beard Awards

Several Bay Area food professionals took home one of the top awards in that industry Monday night. (Photos by the James Beard Foundation)

by Brandon Behle
CHICAGO (KGO) --
Several Bay Area food professionals took home one of the top awards in that industry Monday night.

The James Beard Foundation awards were handed out Monday night in Chicago and recognize the best in food, drink, wine, restaurant design, and food media in the United States.

Belinda Leong and Michel Suas of "B. Patisserie" in San Francisco were honored as the Best Bakers in the country.



Miljenko Grgich, from "Grgich Hills Estate" in Rutherford was named the top Bar Professional in the country.


Dominique Crenn of "Atelier Crenn" in San Francisco was honored as the Best Chef: West.



San Francisco Museum of Modern Art's restaurant and exhibition space, "In Situ" was honored for outstanding restaurant design. The space designed by Aidlin Darling Design describes itself as an exhibition restaurant that reimagines the traditional model of a restaurant and brings together "a revolving collection of culinary influencers, innovators, and icons to make their contributions accessible for greater public engagement."
