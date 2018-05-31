FOODIE CALL

The next step for honey lovers: Honey infused with cannabis

Felicity Chen adds a spoonful of honey infused with cannabis to her traditional Chinese tea. She started making the cannabis honey to help her mom with asthma. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
Felicity Chen had a problem. Actually, she had a solution for her mother's asthma symptoms -- cannabis. Her problem is that her mother had a bias against cannabis. She saw smoking marijuana as a vice. So Chen looked back at her childhood for a solution.

"Growing up, we used a lot of Eastern medicine, " said Chen. "We've always added some sort of herb to the water and I would drink that to make me feel better."

So Chen began infusing raw honey with cannabinoids and adding a spoonful to her mother's tea. She said her mom saw it as just another herbal treatment, which she was used to taking.

Chen eventually teamed up with Stefan Carpentier, who owns A Jar of Honey, a beehive business in San Jose, to establish beehives near her home so she could source local honey, which is known to alleviate allergies.

They produce several types of cannabis-infused honey under the brand HoneyPot Supply. "Going Up" contains THC, a cannabinoid that produces a psychoactive effect. "Coming Down" contains CBD, another cannabinoid in pot that does not produce a "high" and has been shown to have medical benefits, including reducing inflammation. Honey Pot Supply also started offering a honey with CBD derived from hemp, which means it is more accessible since it can be purchased outside dispensaries.

HoneyPot will be one of the products showcased at the next Thursday Infused dinner, held on June 14 in San Francisco. The dinner highlights local chefs and foods that have been infused with cannabis to enhance the dining experience.

