FOOD & DRINK

Comfort food? Ohio State University installs bacon vending machine

EMBED </>More Videos

Ohio State students can get bacon anytime with a newly installed vending machine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio --
Many Ohio State University students are taking a break from studying for final exams by making a bacon run.

Senior Sarah Page, who studies meat science, says the bacon vending machine at the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences has turned out to be even more popular than expected. It has to be restocked four or five times a day. It offers cooked bacon strips and bacon bits for $1.

Proceeds will benefit the meat science program. Members of the program are responsible for the bacon machine operation on the Columbus campus.

The Ohio Pork Council sponsored the machine, with bacon donations from Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale.

The machine will remain on campus through Dec. 13.

Pre-dental student Shay Merritte loves "the overall Ohioness of it."

And the bacon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbaconohiofoodbizarrecollegecollege studentsstudentsOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Get to know the 4 newest businesses to launch in Pleasant Hill
Amirah brings Indian fare to Fisherman's Wharf
In the know: What's heating up San Francisco's food scene this month
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Timeline of Terror: The evacuation of Paradise from beginning to end
French police fire tear gas in Paris to halt angry protests
Camp Fire evacuees return home to find lost dog patiently waiting
How to live 'zero waste' in the Bay Area
Santa Claus delivering toys on Harley Davidson motorcycles in San Mateo
Ready or not, SantaCon is back this weekend in Bay Area
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
Police release body cam video of incident involving Reuben Foster
Show More
Oakland First Fridays back on with some changes following October shooting, November cancellation
6 dead, dozens hurt in club stampede in Italy
SJ program helps street vendors do business the right way
Former investigator files lawsuit against city, SFDA claiming he was fired as retaliation for whistleblowing
Company sends Napa girl gear after letter to Warriors star Stephen Curry
More News