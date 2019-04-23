Shafer Vineyards: Decadent Napa Valley wines with a heartwarming history

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- If you love wine tasting, vineyard hopping, and grapes galore, tune in to our brand new show Sips with Spencer on ABC7. Every weekend, Spencer Christian will take you on a journey through some of the best wine destinations in the world and highlight the captivating stories behind each property. In this segment, Spencer visits Shafer Vineyards!
Located in Napa Valley, this hillside destination produces rich wines full of decadent flavor. The story of Shafer Vineyards begins in 1973 when founder, John Shafer left suburban Chicago and his business industry roots to start a winery in Northern California.
Today, Doug Shafer carries on his father's legacy by producing 5 top-notch wines, including the Hillside Select, Relentless, One Point Five Cabernet, TD-9, and Red Shoulder Ranch Chardonnay.
Address:
6154 Silverado Trail
Napa, CA 94558
Go here for more information on Shafer Vineyards.
