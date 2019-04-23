Sips with Spencer

Shafer Vineyards: Decadent Napa Valley wines with a heartwarming history

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- If you love wine tasting, vineyard hopping, and grapes galore, tune in to our brand new show Sips with Spencer on ABC7. Every weekend, Spencer Christian will take you on a journey through some of the best wine destinations in the world and highlight the captivating stories behind each property. In this segment, Spencer visits Shafer Vineyards!

Located in Napa Valley, this hillside destination produces rich wines full of decadent flavor. The story of Shafer Vineyards begins in 1973 when founder, John Shafer left suburban Chicago and his business industry roots to start a winery in Northern California.

Today, Doug Shafer carries on his father's legacy by producing 5 top-notch wines, including the Hillside Select, Relentless, One Point Five Cabernet, TD-9, and Red Shoulder Ranch Chardonnay.

Address:
6154 Silverado Trail

Napa, CA 94558

Go here for more information on Shafer Vineyards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknapasips with spencerwinewine industryfamily
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIPS WITH SPENCER
EPIC Steak puts Spencer's wine skills to the test
Groth is home to 100-point Cabernet Sauvignon
An inside look at the Chateau La Cresta restaurant
4 common wine myths debunked
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News