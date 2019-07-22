ice cream

National Ice Cream Day: Celebrate with this fun, easy DIY recipe that takes less than 10 minutes

By Julianne Herrera, Stephanie Lopez
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In honor of National Ice Cream Day, we thought we'd celebrate with a little experiment.

We went on Facebook live to test how easy (or hard) it is to make your own ice cream at home with a recipe designed to take less than 10 minutes.

For this batch, we chose a simple, classic vanilla flavor with a directions from Jerry James Stone.
Watch the video below to see how it turned out!



To try this at home you will need:

Whole milk
Half and half
Sugar
Vanilla extract

Rock salt
Ice
1 small plastic zipper bag
1 larger (preferably gallon-sized) plastic zipper bag
1 small mixing bowl
Optional (but not really optional): TOPPINGS! (Any kind you want)

Directions:

Pour 1/2 cup of whole milk, 1/2 cup of cream, 1/4 cup of sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract into the small mixing bowl.

Stir until the ingredients until they're well combined and pour the mixture into the small plastic bag.

Then, take the big plastic bag and fill it about half way with ice. Add 1/2 cup of rock salt.

Put the small bag containing the mixture inside the mig bag with the ice. Add another 1/2 cup of rock salt.

Seal the big bag very tightly and shake for five minutes. We reccommend wrapping the bag in a towel because it is going to be COLD!

Pro tip: Blast some fun music to go along with the shaking.

When you're done, you should have a beautiful bowl of ice cream, ready to be decorated with toppings and enjoyed!

(Or much easier, just eat it out of the bag).

