Celebrate National Ice Cream day with these 13 Bay Area deals

By Stephanie Lopez
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's National Ice Cream Day!

In honor of this delicious national holiday, we've located the most delicious deals on ice cream around the Bay Area.

Here are 13 delectable deals to take advantage of:

Humphry Slocombe
The famous ice cream shop is serving free scoops at all four of its Bay Area locations for one hour before each store open on Sunday, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cream
Buy a single scoop, and get your double on the house. Offer runs on Sunday 1 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. and Monday 3 p.m- 10:30 p.m. at the SF location.

Smitten
The first 100 people at 432 Octavia St (Hayes Valley) and the first 25 people to visit all the other Bay Area locations receive a free mini cone. Offer begins at noon on Sunday.

Fentons Creamery and Restaurant
In honor of their 125th anniversary, the historic ice cream shop is offering $1.25 Black and Tan Juniors (sundae) and fun activities for the whole family. The celebration takes place Sunday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Oakland.

Pressed Juicery
Pressed Juicery is offering its plant-based soft serve for just $2. The offer runs through Sunday at all Bay Area locations that serve freezes.

Godiva
When you order a soft serve or parfait you get another one half off. The offer is available from 11 a.m. until closing at both Stonestown Mall and Westfield SF Center.

Baskin Robbins
Sign up on the Baskin Robbins app to get a free regular-sized scoop and or get two quarts for $7.99. The deal runs on Sunday at multiple locations.

Yogurtland
At all U.S. locations on Sunday, Yogurtland will offer a buy-one-get-one free deal from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

PetSmart
PetSmart is offering an ice cream freebie for you beloved dog. At stores with PetsHotel facilities, dogs can get a free 4-ounce serving of dog-safe ice cream topped with dog biscuit treats Saturday and Sunday, while supplies last.

Whole Foods Market
Prime members get 35% off all ice cream and novelties through July 30th.

Dairy Queen
On Sunday, purchase a Cupfection treat (soft serve sundae) for 99 cents and get one free on.

Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery is offering new and existing My Cold Stone Club Rewards email members a buy-one-get-one-free coupon. You needed to sign up by Saturday at www.coldstonecreamery.com to get the offer.

Veggie Grill
Get double points in the app on Sunday when you order a Choco-Churro Sundae.

Share your National Ice Cream Day pictures on Instagram or Twitter with #abc7now, and we may share them online or on TV!

