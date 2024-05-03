San Jose Cinco de Mayo parade to return with lowrider cruise

The last time there was a Cinco de Mayo parade in San Jose was in the early 2000s, but this year it will include the lowrider cruise with SJPD having its own lowrider taking part.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- After months of planning - final preparations are underway for Cinco de Mayo festivities in San Jose.

David Polanco, president of the organization United Lowrider Council of San Jose said this year, the Cinco de Mayo community parade is making a return on Sunday.

Polanco said the last time there was a Cinco de Mayo parade was in the early 2000s.

"It's going to be a mix of lowriders and different community groups," Polanco said.

Cinco de Mayo is extra special this year following the no cruising ban was lifted in San Jose last year.

Polanco said it's all thanks to a collective effort.

"We figured you know, we just wanted it be done by the community for the community," Polanco said.

More than 300 lowriders will be cruising from King and Alum Rock and end at Story and King where 90 different vendors will be set up at Emma Prusch Park.

"The Sharks they're doing a collaborative effort with a local artist Abraham Ortega on a shirt that's going to benefit a nonprofit," Polanco said. "So there's a lot of little nuances within this you know voter registration."

Polanco credits the partnership with Councilmember Peter Ortiz's office, businesses and the San Jose Police Department. Last year, police closed streets and freeway exits making festivities difficult to access.

"We had a good talk and we've been working together ever since. Just trying to build that relationship," Polanco said.

This year, the San Jose Police Department will have its own lowrider taking part in the parade, an effort to mend the bond within the community.

Sergeant Jorge Garibay with SJPD said the department is fortunate the community is willing to collaborate.

The rain didn't put the brakes on the lowriders, or the dancing horses from celebrating Cinco de Mayo in San Jose Friday.

"We're thankful to these organizations and our elected officials who are coordinating to put all this together and allowing us to be a part of the celebration and to ensure that we can do and people can celebrate safely," Garibay said.

Garibay said there will be only one freeway off ramp closure at 680 & King road on May 5th.

They encourage San Jose residents and those visiting to take a look at their road closure map.

Polanco said safety is the goal this weekend so everyone can enjoy a memorable Cinco de Mayo.

"Being part of the community has always been important to me cause I had other people sacrifice for me," Polanco said. "So it's been my turn for a while as my wife would say- being part of the community has always been in me. I hope people who need resources get them, I hope people that have never seen a horse dance in a parade see that, I hope people take a lot of pictures, and just like I said earlier, safe - family event and uh have a lot of fun."

