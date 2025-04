Car fire blocks eastbound lanes on Bay Bridge, CHP says

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A car fire in the eastbound direction of the Bay Bridge has blocked several lanes, the California Highway Patrol said.

All lanes were blocked, but as of 2:30 p.m., two lanes have reopened.

This comes during the busy afternoon commute back to the East Bay.

You can track the latest traffic conditions here.