Bay Area ice cream company sued for allegedly forcing drivers to skip breaks for deliveries

A former Humphrey Slocombe employee is suing, saying the company forced him to skip meals to make sure ice cream deliveries didn't melt.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A beloved local ice cream company is in a sticky situation.

A former Humphry Slocombe employee is suing, saying the company forced him to skip meals to make sure ice cream deliveries didn't melt.

The lawsuit claims the Bay Area ice cream chain denied delivery drivers overtime and regularly interrupted meal breaks - if workers got them at all.

The plaintiff claims Humphry Slocombe pushed drivers to make deliveries as fast as possible so the ice cream wouldn't melt.

He's asking the company to repay workers for the overtime he claims they never got.

ABC7 News reached out to Humphry Slocombe on Tuesday for comment, but the company has not gotten back.

