Smitten Ice Cream reopens in SF with big support after suspected hate crime attack

San Francisco Mission District's Smitten Ice Cream reopened Tuesday with support from the community after a suspected hate crime attack in October.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Popular ice cream store Smitten reopened Tuesday in San Francisco's Mission District. It has been about month since it was vandalized. Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. The owner, who is Jewish, says she is fighting back against hate by spreading the love.

Whatever flavor you choose at Smitten Ice Cream, supporters say every scoop, every pint spreads love.

Tuesday was the grand re-opening after a heart-breaking experience.

Robyn Sue Fisher's store was vandalized Oct. 25.

Jewish-owned Smitten Ice Cream shop in San Francisco's Mission District was left vandalized and tagged with pro-Palestine graffiti.

She says two men smashed the front windows, spray-painted "Free Palestine" and "Out the Mission."

Fisher shared her thoughts in this Instagram post.

"The attack on the store really left us, me and my team left us scared and hurt," said Fisher.

With help from the community and GoFundMe, she raised more than $100,000 to pay for repairs, to add new security at her store, and to pay the wages of her 18 staff members. They were out of work for a month.

"The community lifted us up," said Fisher.

Fisher named her ice creamery "Smitten" -- which means "in love." She hopes that by reopening her store, it will show that love is fierce and that ice cream is a unifying force.

"So, this store reopening is a symbol of us coming together and a symbol of the strength and the love in this community," said Fisher.

Fisher created a new ice cream flavor for the occasion. It's called "I Choose Love," which has strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries.

"It is pink. So it's mixed berry, strawberry sauce, and heart shaped sprinkles," said Fisher.

She hopes ice cream will bring people together even during difficult and divisive times.

Fisher is also selling these special t-shirts and sweatshirts that say "In the Spirit of Ice Cream, I Choose Love."

Proceeds will go to benefit the Courage Museum - an empathy building education center, said Fisher.

Fisher has a lot of supporters.

"It's amazing that she could turn something directed at her by hate and turn it into community and love. I think it's really a wonderful thing," said Dan German of San Francisco.

