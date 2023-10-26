  • Watch Now

Jewish-owned SF ice cream shop vandalized, tagged with pro-Palestine graffiti

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Thursday, October 26, 2023 12:41AM
Jewish-owned Smitten Ice Cream shop in San Francisco's Mission District was left vandalized and tagged with pro-Palestine graffiti.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mission District's popular Smitten Ice Cream shop was vandalized Tuesday night.

Mission Local reports that graffiti scrawled on the window that was not shattered, read "Free Palestine."

Smitten's owner is Jewish, according to Mission Local.

MORE: San Francisco deals with increasing graffiti, tagging to private properties

San Francisco police found the windows smashed just before 3 a.m. when they went to check out an alarm at the Valencia Street shop.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

