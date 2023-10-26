Jewish-owned SF ice cream shop vandalized, tagged with pro-Palestine graffiti

Jewish-owned Smitten Ice Cream shop in San Francisco's Mission District was left vandalized and tagged with pro-Palestine graffiti.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mission District's popular Smitten Ice Cream shop was vandalized Tuesday night.

Mission Local reports that graffiti scrawled on the window that was not shattered, read "Free Palestine."

Smitten's owner is Jewish, according to Mission Local.

San Francisco police found the windows smashed just before 3 a.m. when they went to check out an alarm at the Valencia Street shop.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

