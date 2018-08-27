FOOD & DRINK

EAT DRINK SF: This is what foodie heaven looks like

Eat Drink SF brought together culinary giants from all over the Bay Area together for a delectable event that had foodies from all corners of the region clamoring for more. From treats to trout, caviar to creme brulee -- this was the food event your dreams.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Eat Drink SF brought together culinary giants from all over the Bay Area together for a delectable event that had foodies from all corners of the region clamoring for more.

The yearly feast is host to more than 100 vendors serving food, drink, dessert and more under the glow of purple lights. Benefitting from this gala of goodness are CUESA and the Marin County Food Bank.

From treats to trout, caviar to creme brulee -- this was the food event your dreams.

Doesn't this video just make your mouth water?

To learn more about Eat Drink SF, visit their website.
