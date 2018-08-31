STARBUCKS

Healthier Frappuccinos? Starbucks is testing out new recipes

EMBED </>More Videos

Starbucks is quietly testing out healthier Frappuccino recipes in a bid to entice Frappuccino lovers.

By
Starbucks is testing out healthier Frappuccino recipes. The coffee chain said Frappuccino sales have been dropping as people become more health conscious.

The new recipes are part of Starbucks' effort to reduce sugar in its indulgent beverages by 25 percent by 2020.

The key to the new recipes has been separating the flavoring from the sugar.

RELATED: Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks

The new Frappuccino recipe contains fewer calories and less of the sweet stuff.

In the new recipe, a 16-ounce caramel variety contains 370 calories instead of 420, and include 49 grams of sugar instead of 67 grams.

For more than a year, Starbucks has been testing out the new recipes in 600 stores in California, Missouri, and Rhode Island.

See all of Starbucks' beverages that are under 200 calories.

Want more stories related to Starbucks? Visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodstarbuckscoffeefoodhealth foodhealth
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STARBUCKS
Consumer Catch-up: CVS puts Enfamil back on store shelves, DMV help for wait times
Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks
Starbucks set to open its first U.S. sign language store this year
California moves to declare coffee safe from cancer risk
More starbucks
FOOD & DRINK
Mexican food vendor El Pípila receives city's 3rd women's entrepreneurship grant
Doppio Zero brings Neapolitan pizza and Italian bites to Hayes Valley
Mad cow disease diagnosed in Florida beef cow
Küsan Uyghur Cuisine opens in North San Jose with kebabs and housemade yogurt
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE: Funeral for Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in Detroit
Drivers ticketed for not yielding to 'chicken' in Sunnyvale
Sen. John McCain lies in state at U.S. Capitol
5 killer whales put on spectacular display in Monterey Bay
Remembering the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin's funeral in photos
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
Counselors supporting students at SF high school after gun fired on campus
Rates of three STDs reach record highs, CDC says
Show More
Videos of scuffle on Muni train sparks outrage on social media
Police: 6-year-old made up story of being attacked by bullies
Alabama deems 8 gym class games 'inappropriate'
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins today
Woman shot, killed by South Pasadena police ID'd as actress on 'ER'
More News