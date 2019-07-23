Food & Drink

Kellogg Company, House Wines releasing wine and Cheez-It box

It turns out some people like to enjoy their wine with Cheez-Its.

Kellogg's, the company behind the popular cheesy cracker, saw people tweeting about the trend and came up with a new product.

They teamed up with House Wine to create a "Wine and Cheez-It Box."

To be clear, the product features box of red wine and box of Cheez-Its packaged together - not Cheez-it flavored wine.

The box will only be available for a limited time.

In addition to the box, Kellogg's also recommends other pairings like Malbec and Zesty Cheddar Ranch, Rosé and White Cheddar, Sauvignon Blanc with Extra Toasty Cheez-Its and a lot more combinations to create the perfect summer picnic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinessfoodwinecheese
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
Show More
San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
More TOP STORIES News