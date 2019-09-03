People with gun demand Popeyes chicken sandwiches in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- An armed group of people rushed the door of a Popeyes Chicken restaurant in southeast Houston Monday night demanding chicken sandwiches.
Houston police were called to the restaurant on Scott Street and Corder.
Employees told ABC13 a mob of two women, three men and a baby were told at the drive-thru that the chicken sandwiches were sold out, but that apparently triggered the would-be customers. That is when police said they tried to get inside the restaurant.
One man had a gun, but a restaurant worker was able to lock them out.
No injuries were reported.
