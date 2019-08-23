ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Bay Area family finds paper in Popeyes chicken tenders

#ONLYON7 At least one #BayArea family won’t be rushing to their neighborhood @PopeyesChicken for the trending #ChickenSandwich. They say a recent order of tenders turned up deep fried paper. Yikes! Take a look. They caught it before their 3yo could eat it. Story @ 11 p. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/uGh7EK28mo