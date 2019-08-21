Who has the best chicken sandwich?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a war of sorts brewing between Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and Wendy's. The three are going head to head on Twitter.It began when Popeyes introduced its first chicken sandwich last week and Chick-fil-A jumped in calling its sandwich the original. Then Popeye's responded with a "y'all good?"Then Wendy's couldn't resist and jumped into the mix with "Y'all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second-best chicken sandwich" and it's escalated from there.So we thought we'd leave the trash-talking online and put the food to the test. Just who does have the best chicken sandwich?