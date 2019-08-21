Food & Drink

Who has the best chicken sandwich?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a war of sorts brewing between Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and Wendy's. The three are going head to head on Twitter.

It began when Popeyes introduced its first chicken sandwich last week and Chick-fil-A jumped in calling its sandwich the original. Then Popeye's responded with a "y'all good?"

RELATED: #ChickenWars: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich

Then Wendy's couldn't resist and jumped into the mix with "Y'all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second-best chicken sandwich" and it's escalated from there.

So we thought we'd leave the trash-talking online and put the food to the test. Just who does have the best chicken sandwich?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscochick fil afast food restaurantchickenwendy's
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6-year-old boy dreams of forever home after family evicted in Oakland
Cat rescued from Bay Bridge during rush hour
Small plane crashes into ocean near Half Moon Bay Airport
Pilots urge San Jose not to turn Reid-Hillview airport into mixed-income housing
Dog collapses from heat stroke in San Diego
French iPhone won't get you anything in America
Suspect in SF condo attack ordered to stay in jail
Show More
Crews respond to vegetation fire in Sonoma County
Organ donation from 10-year-old girl will help 80 people
Expert: Small earthquakes may be warning sign of larger one to come
John Travolta teaches us how to dance on 'Midday Live'
Walmart blames Tesla for stores catching on fire
More TOP STORIES News