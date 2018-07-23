FOOD & DRINK

Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks

FILE - Pile of Goldfish crackers made by Pepperidge Farm (Shutterstock)

CHICAGO --
Pepperidge Farm announced a voluntary recall of four varieties of its popular Goldfish snacks Monday evening.

The company said in a statement on its website that it was notified by an ingredient supplier that a whey powder in a seasoning for the crackers has been the subject of a recall by the whey powder manufacturer due to the potential presence of Salmonella. Out of an abundance of caution, the company said, it is voluntarily recalling the four types of Goldfish crackers that contain this seasoning.

The four affected varieties are:
  • Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

  • Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

  • Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

  • Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel


Pepperidge Farm created a chart with the affected products' universal product codes and sell by dates to help consumers determine whether they have the potentially contaminated crackers.

The company said consumers who have purchased these products shouldn't eat them. Instead, throw them away or return to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers can also apply for reimbursement on Pepperidge Farms' website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsnack foodsnacksrecallproduct recallsconsumeru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Vine of the times: Oakland's top 3 wine tasting rooms
SF Eats: Dino Santino's Pizza renovating, North Beach rumblings, more
Peet's Coffee debuts at Latham Square
Literal iron chef: Creator brings automated burgers to SoMa
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man accused of killing woman at Oakland's MacArthur BART arrested
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
WATCH LIVE: Suspect captured, community marches through Oakland to mourn BART stabbing victim
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
Oakland mayor sends condolences, condemns BART stabbing as 'senseless act of violence'
Rotting flesh! Moldy socks! Fans flock to see, smell corpse flower in bloom
3 things you never knew about the 'corpse flower'
Show More
Man dying of cancer takes the stand against Monsanto
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
Consumer Catch-up: DMV wait lines, WOW Air deals
Eastbound traffic snarled on Carquinez Bridge after 3-car crash
State expected to release money for Bay Area water projects
More News