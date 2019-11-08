Food & Drink

Popular food truck Senor Sisig's opens brick and mortar restaurant in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A popular San Francisco food truck just opened its first brick and mortar restaurant.

Senor Sisig's new restaurant is located at 21st Street and Valencia-- in the heart of San Francisco's Mission District.

The neighborhood is already famous for its delicious Mexican fare-- Senor Sisig hopes to add its own mark, with its Filipino-fusion burritos and tacos.

The owners started the business nine years ago when they bought a run-down food truck off Craigslist and quickly grew, adding five more trucks and serving sidewalk lunches for thousands.

Gil Payuma, the co-founder and chef, said, "I think our footprint was really the food trucks, and at the end of the day it's hey why not, we've gone this far. We've always wanted to open a brick and mortar and wanted to do more things for the business and here we are at 21st and Valencia, great location."

Chef Payumo says the restaurant will offer the same Sisig favorites, as well as some new items.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscofood truckrestaurantfilipino food
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nonprofit led by senior citizens in Emeryville in need of help this holiday season
Former SF Wells Fargo teller claims manager drugged, raped her
Is it time to scrap California's bottle deposit law?
BART hero meets NFL Legend Jerry Rice
Borderline shooting victims, survivors honored at memorial
PG&E reports $1.6B loss last quarter, expects $6B in wildfire costs
South Bay preschool launches dual language program
Show More
BART hero employee opens up about miracle rescue
Racing boats flip and crash simultaneously in dramatic video
BURGLARY FAIL: Caught on camera falling through ceiling
NFL Legend Jerry Rice discusses new book
Tunnel Tops Project in San Francisco kicks off second phase
More TOP STORIES News