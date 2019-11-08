Popular food truck Senor Sisig's opens brick and mortar restaurant in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A popular San Francisco food truck just opened its first brick and mortar restaurant.Senor Sisig's new restaurant is located at 21st Street and Valencia-- in the heart of San Francisco's Mission District.The neighborhood is already famous for its delicious Mexican fare-- Senor Sisig hopes to add its own mark, with its Filipino-fusion burritos and tacos.The owners started the business nine years ago when they bought a run-down food truck off Craigslist and quickly grew, adding five more trucks and serving sidewalk lunches for thousands.Gil Payuma, the co-founder and chef, said, "I think our footprint was really the food trucks, and at the end of the day it's hey why not, we've gone this far. We've always wanted to open a brick and mortar and wanted to do more things for the business and here we are at 21st and Valencia, great location."Chef Payumo says the restaurant will offer the same Sisig favorites, as well as some new items.