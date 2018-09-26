SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco's first robot burger joint is now welcoming walk-in customers.
Creator is in the city's SoMA neighborhood. Twenty computers, 350 sensors and 50 actuators cook and assemble burgers.
RELATED: World's first robot-made burger to debut in San Francisco
The first customers needed a ticket to get in, but now, the restaurant is open to walk-ins on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for lunch.
Chefs from Chez Panisse and Momofuku worked on the project to make sure the burger is tasty.
Find more stories, photos, and video on food, here.