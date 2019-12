Starbucks hosts 'Pop-up Parties' with free coffee until New Years Eve

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Starbucks is giving customers another reason to celebrate the end of the decade.Starting Dec. 27, customers can get a free 'tall' espresso drink--including holiday favorites like the peppermint mocha and toasted white chocolate latte.The party will last an hour, from 1 to 2 p.m. daily until Dec. 31. 200 stores across the country will participate each day.However, the location of the party will change daily, so check the list of participating stores before heading to your neighborhood Starbucks for a treat.Hamilton Plaza1696 S Bascom AveCampbell, CA 95008Vasco & Scenic1502 North Vasco RoadLivermore, CA 94551Strawberry Village Shopping800 Strawberry Village Ste 205Mill Valley, CA 94941Dunne & Walnut Grove17015 Walnut Grove Dr Suite 1Morgan Hill, CA 95037Rengstorff & Middlefield580 N Rengstorff AvenueMountain View, CA 94043Broadway & 30th3013 Broadway AveOakland, CA 94611Pinole Valley Rd & I-801315 Pinole Valley RoadPinole, CA 94564Bayhill & Cherry851 Cherry AvenueSan Bruno, CA 94066California & Kearny (San Francisco)580 California Suite 150San Francisco, CA 94108Fremont & Folsom299 Fremont StSan Francisco, CA 94105Alameda & Julian1338 The AlamedaSan Jose, CA 95126Capitol & Berryessa1155 Capitol AvenueSan Jose, CA 95132