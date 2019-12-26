SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Starbucks is giving customers another reason to celebrate the end of the decade.
Starting Dec. 27, customers can get a free 'tall' espresso drink--including holiday favorites like the peppermint mocha and toasted white chocolate latte.
The party will last an hour, from 1 to 2 p.m. daily until Dec. 31. 200 stores across the country will participate each day.
However, the location of the party will change daily, so check the list of participating stores before heading to your neighborhood Starbucks for a treat.
Here are the participating Bay Area locations:
Hamilton Plaza
1696 S Bascom Ave
Campbell, CA 95008
Vasco & Scenic
1502 North Vasco Road
Livermore, CA 94551
Strawberry Village Shopping
800 Strawberry Village Ste 205
Mill Valley, CA 94941
Dunne & Walnut Grove
17015 Walnut Grove Dr Suite 1
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Rengstorff & Middlefield
580 N Rengstorff Avenue
Mountain View, CA 94043
Broadway & 30th
3013 Broadway Ave
Oakland, CA 94611
Pinole Valley Rd & I-80
1315 Pinole Valley Road
Pinole, CA 94564
Bayhill & Cherry
851 Cherry Avenue
San Bruno, CA 94066
California & Kearny (San Francisco)
580 California Suite 150
San Francisco, CA 94108
Fremont & Folsom
299 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
Alameda & Julian
1338 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
Capitol & Berryessa
1155 Capitol Avenue
San Jose, CA 95132
Starbucks hosts 'Pop-up Parties' with free coffee until New Years Eve
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: 3 teens killed in crash, anniversary of officer's death, hazardous beach conditions